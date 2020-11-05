South Africa: Silent Epidemic - No Place Called Home

analysis

Covid lockdown regulations shine the spotlight on a social problem that's worsening.

Lockdown has highlighted that homelessness is an extreme expression of poverty, injustice and inequality.

Speaking during a virtual conference held by the National Homeless Network, Wayne Renkin from the Tshwane Leadership Foundation said, "Homelessness did not become a crisis because of the pandemic but homelessness, in itself, is a crisis."

The two-day conference, which began on Wednesday, had more than 100 participants from various parts of the country, including drop-in Zoom centres in some cities for the homeless to access. It was held against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on both the homeless and those assisting them.

Under the Disaster Management Act regulations, the state is mandated to provide temporary shelters that meet the necessary hygiene standards for homeless people during the hard lockdown.

Provinces scrambled to shelter the destitute and were confronted with the sheer scale of homelessness in the country.

Some lessons from Covid-19

The need for collaboration was a key lesson. Raymond Perrier, director of the Denis Hurley Centre in Durban, said the city already had a collaborative network in place.

"[It] was not just the NGOs in this field but...