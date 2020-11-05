Africa: The World Won't Recover From the Covid-19 Shock If Developing Countries Are Given the Cold Shoulder

4 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Richard Kozul-Wright

A global post-pandemic recovery offers the opportunity to recast the international order. To this effect, advanced countries must choose and maintain an expansionary macroeconomic policy stance, while developing countries should be enabled to emerge from the crisis in a stronger position. The tools are available to provide them with the required fiscal space.

The world economy is experiencing a deep recession amid a still unchecked pandemic. Now is the time to hammer out a plan for global recovery - one that can credibly return even the most vulnerable countries to a stronger position than before the crisis.

But we have been here before and to recover better this time, will require abandoning some cherished principles that have (mis)guided policy making for the last several decades.

Back in 2009, leaders of the world's major economies vowed to recover better from the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, and struck a tone that suggested a readiness to recast the international order in a manner inspired by those who led the march out of war and ruin after 1945.

The plan agreed on at the G20 summit in London was bold: restore confidence, growth and jobs; repair and reregulate the financial system;...

