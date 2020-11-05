Nigeria: Govt to Begin Enforcement of Covid-19 Protocols At MDAs

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has inaugurated a taskforce for the implementation of COVID-19 protocols in all the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Yerima Peter Tarfa, who inaugurated the the Ministerial Taskforce recently said it would ensure that people in the work place complied with the COVID-19 Protocol, aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus.

He said the federal government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had articulated and communicated the protocols on the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

"The implementation required proper monitoring and comprehensive enforcement for effectiveness," he said

According to Tarfa, the information on the prevention of the spread of the virus needed to be passed down to different levels, and disseminated across the board, especially at the work place, adding that the Ministry's Taskforce on the Implementation of COVID-19 protocol was set up for that purpose.

He also added that the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) had directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies to make sure that members of staff worked in a healthy environment, especially as all civil servants had resumed work.

Tarfa charged the taskforce "to ensure that the work environment in the ministry is safe. They are to ensure enforcement of the protocols of COVID-19 in all departments and also provide the modalities for staff to live with the new normal that the virus has presented."

Director of Human Resources Management at the Labour Ministry who Chairs the Committee, Mrs Toyin Alade said that strict adherence to those protocols would serve to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Alade enjoined the committee to abide by the guidelines from the Office of the Head of Service of Federation in providing the right advice to staff and putting the necessary measures in place.