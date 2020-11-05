Ethiopia: Provoking Defense Forces Intolerable - House of People's Representatives

Addis Ababa — Provoking the brave defense forces that support the people in different sectors besides defending the sovereignty of Ethiopia cannot be tolerated by the Ethiopian people, the House of People's Representatives declared today.

In a press statement the House issued today, it said the affront against the national defense force is an evil act that can never be tolerated by the Ethiopian people.

Therefore, all Ethiopians have reached a critical point where they should stand alongside the heroic defense forces to preserve and defend the sovereignty and unity of the country.