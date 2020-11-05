South Africa: Three Arrested for Stock Theft

4 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 04 November 2020, members of Phillipstown SAPS, shift "B" received information of a stock theft wherein a goat had been stolen in Rietfontein farm, they operationalized the information and arrested three male suspects aged between 32 and 36 years and found the whole goat carcass.

Members of shift "B" were commended by the Acting District commissioner of Pixley Ka Seme District-Brig Nomana Adonis for their swift response and great work. The acting Station Commander of Philipstown Saps Warrant Officer Dirk Pietersen also commended the said members.

The accused persons will appear in the Phillipstown Magistrate Court soon.End

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.