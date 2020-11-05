South Africa: Three Arrested for Stock Theft

press release

On 04 November 2020, members of Phillipstown SAPS, shift "B" received information of a stock theft wherein a goat had been stolen in Rietfontein farm, they operationalized the information and arrested three male suspects aged between 32 and 36 years and found the whole goat carcass.

Members of shift "B" were commended by the Acting District commissioner of Pixley Ka Seme District-Brig Nomana Adonis for their swift response and great work. The acting Station Commander of Philipstown Saps Warrant Officer Dirk Pietersen also commended the said members.

The accused persons will appear in the Phillipstown Magistrate Court soon.End