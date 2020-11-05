Ethiopia: Traitors, Extremists Cannot Undermine Ethiopia's Unity - Govt

The Ethiopian government announced that the country's national unity cannot be undermined due to the conspiracy of 'traitors and extremists'.

According to a statement by the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Tigray Peoples' Liberation Front (TPLF) has been engaged in conspiracy to turn reverse the ongoing reform.

It is not to be forgotten that the clique's conspiracies to deter the reform has repeatedly resulted in civilians' loss of lives and destruction of property.

"TPLF has been undermining the participation and benefit of the people of Tigray in the past two and a half years," the statement disclosed.

As to the statement, TPLF launched an attack on the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) that has been a symbol of national unity for the country and the people of Ethiopia.

The defense force has also taken counteroffensive with a great sense of heroism and patriotism.

The extremist group, known for looting, murder, and human rights abuses is using the regional state media and various other mechanisms to confuse the international community regarding the situation on the ground. The reality is that the heroic national army has withstood the attack with great sense of patriotism. "What the tyrannical TPLF want is to witness the disintegration of Ethiopia," the statement added. It also called upon all Ethiopians to condemn this unforgivable act and support the army and the government in the effort of maintaining and strengthening the unity of the country.