Ethiopia: Government Should Safeguard Nation's Sovereignty - Party Officials

Aggressive Acts of Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) launched on the national defense force an attack against the law of land, constitutional order and peace and security, said party officials.

Mesifin Desalegn some, Deputy Chair of Tigray Democratic Party (TDP) told The Ethiopian Herald TPLF is frustrated for it has lost privilege and power, and engaged in fomenting conflict in various parts of Ethiopia in a bid to take advantage of the unrest and regain power.

Agew Democratic Party Chairperson Andualem Tilahun on his part said that the effort to regain power by TPLF at the expense of the innocent people's blood should be stopped. Andualem condemned aggressive acts of TPLF which is a threat to the sovereignty of the country and the people.