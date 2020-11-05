Ethiopia: Council of Ministers Declares State of Emergency in Tigray State

ADDIS ABABA - In its 21st Extraordinary Session held yesterday, the Council of Ministers has decreed a state of emergency in accordance with article 93(1)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

As to the Council's statement, the Council of Ministers has decreed the state of emergency by recognizing the constitutional responsibility of the state to maintain the country's peace, the safety and security of its citizens and to prevent acts that may lead the country to further unrest and instability.

It also added that illegal and violent activities within the National Regional State of Tigray are endangering the Constitution and constitutional order, public peace and security, specially threatening the country's sovereignty, seriously impeding the Federal Government from discharging its constitutional responsibility in the Region, violating decisions of the House of Federation.

"This situation has reached a level where it cannot be prevented and controlled through the regular law enforcement mechanism," it added.

The State of Emergency is decreed for a period of six months and a State of Emergency Task Force to be led by the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, composed of representatives from pertinent institutions and accountable to the Prime Minister has been established through the State of Emergency decree.

The Council further added that the State of Emergency shall be applicable throughout the National Regional State of Tigray.

The State of Emergency Taskforce may through directives expand or restrict the geographic scope of application of the decree, the Council further added.