Ethiopia: Premier Calls On Ethiopians to Stand By the National Defense Force

5 November 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- Single-handed goodwill, decision could hardly preclude War

Following the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) attacks on the Ethiopian National Defense Forces' (ENDF) base located in Tigray region on the early hours of November 4, 2020, the ENDF has been ordered to carry out mission to save the country and the region from ensnaring into instability, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement.

TPLF through the attacks attempted to rob the northern command's artillery and military equipment, it added.

Indicating that war cannot be prevented by a sole goodwill and decision of one side, but it requires a mutual choice for peace by both parties, the statement said that the last red line has been crossed with this morning's attacks and the federal government is therefore forced into a military confrontation.

Over the past months of continued provocation and incitement for violence by TPLF, the Federal Government has maintained a policy of extreme patience and causation in order to avoid any harm that such provocations would cause the people of Tigray.

As learnt from the statement, the TPLF through Almeda PLc-textiles manufacturing company based in the region, has been manufacturing military outfits resembling that of the Eritrean National Defense Forces, to implicate the Eritrean government in false claims of aggression against the people of Tigray.

