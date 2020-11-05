Ethiopia: Defense Force Ensuring Rule of Law - Command Post Secretariat

5 November 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

The Secretariat of the newly established Command Post disclosed that the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force has continued its effort to ensure law and order following TPLF's attack on its military base.

In a press release yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen said that the National Defense Force has been successfully restoring law and order.

The Ethiopian People's Defense Forces (EDF), a symbol of the country's dignity and sovereignty, was attacked by a traitor group while on a mission, the Deputy Premier said.

"Unfortunately, the group has been mobilizing its special forces since yesterday to launch an offensive against the Amhara state," the Deputy Premier said. "The public should stand with the security forces to successfully defend the country from the conspiracy of this group."

Ambassador Redwan Hussein, Head of the State of Emergency communication Secretariat on his part said the people of the Tigray state should understand that the conflict is not between the federal government and the Tigray regional government in general, but with certain groups that want to defend their illegal interests.

