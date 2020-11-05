Ethiopia: State Chiefs Condemn Attack By TPLF

Various state chiefs called on citizens to join hands in maintaining peace and security following TPLF's attack on Ethiopian National Defense Forces' Northern Command.

The leaders have also reaffirmed their support both for the Defense Forces and the Federal Government in the effort to restore and maintain law and order.

Oromia Regional State President Shimelis Abdisa said that the state is committed to stand with the federal government in order to maintain peace and stability in the country and called on the public to remain alert to counter the actions of anti-peace forces.

He stressed that perpetrators of the act should not be allowed to continue their activities and the government will take proper action.

"The TPLF is supporting a militia group, faction of OLF's Shene, which committed a massacre on innocent civilians at Guliso Woreda West Wolega Zone of Oromia regional state," he said.

The society must sustain unity of Ethiopia by joining hands and paying the necessary sacrifice, he added. Their plan to disrupt peace will not be successful and the security forces and the people of Ethiopian are more than ever ready to defend their country.

The Somali State Cabinet has also issued a statement that strictly condemned the act in strongest terms.

The statement said the attack would be the last breath of TPLF which ruled the country in a fascist manner.

The statement further said that all Ethiopians including the people of Tigray were under suppression yet Somali people had been the most vulnerable target feeling the sword of the despotic group for the last 27 years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"TPLF has been busy of instigating conflict between the Oromo and Somali for the sake of narrow political gains. As a result, various ethnic groups who lived in the state lost their lives by informal groups organized to execute TPLF's agenda."

TPLF has also been striving to put the clock of misery and suppression back ever since the dawn of the reform including the recent effort to instigate conflict between Afar and Somali nations, as to the statement.

The Statement has also affirmed the overall support of the Somali People for the National Defense Force in its effort to restore peace and security.

Somali regional state president Mustaphe Mohamed also said that the region is ready so stand with the federal government to safeguard peace and stability across the country.

Head of Gambella state Omod Ujulu also called for coordinated efforts from the leadership, security forces and general public to protect the nation from potential chaos.