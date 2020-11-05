Malawi: Treasury Now Ready to Release MEC By-Election Budget Money

5 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Treasury says it is now ready with the K700 million the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) needs to hold five parliamentary by-elections in the country, days after the pollster sounded an SOS.

Treasury spokesperson Williams Banda said the money will be given to MEC by Tuesday next week.

"There was indeed delay in releasing the money for the by-elections because Treasury was waiting for parliament to pass the national budget.

"Now that the budget has been passed, we are processing the money and Treasury will release all the K700 million to MEC by Tuesday next week," he said.

MEC chief executive officer Sam Alufandika said the SOS this week, saying Treasury had only released K300 million out of the K1 billion budget for the by-elections.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said MEC is now printing ballot papers for the by-elections, an exercise which the pollster outsourced outside the country.

