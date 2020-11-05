Malawi: AHL Group Staff Go 2-Months Unpaid Salaries

5 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Employees of AHL Auction Holdings Limited have gone two months without pay in what the company has attributed the situation to a hostile economic environment which has led to its financial hardships.

Staff at the company have been posting posters on social media indicating that they were planning to hold a vigil to force management to give them their dues.

AHL Group public relations manager Teresa Ndanga confirmed that salaries for September and October had delayed but said "management has been working tirelessly to access bridging finance with our bankers, but the processes have delayed."

Ndanga said AHL Group management continues to engage the bankers for a solution that will "hopefully ensure that we pay all the salary arrears in the soonest time possible."

She said the bankers understand the "urgency of the matter" and the company is hopeful of a solution in not too distant future.

Among other financial challenges the company is facing includes 43 percent drop in revenue as tobacco, which has been the main business line for AHL Group, continues to face numerous pressures including anti-smoking lobby, falling demand and low prices.

AHL Group, which owns and manages the country's tobacco marketing floors and a commodity exchange among others , is owned 42 percent by the Malawi government through Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc).

