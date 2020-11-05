Africa: Commission Acknowledges Great Green Wall Initiative Meaning

4 November 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mengisteab Teshome

Commission urged African nations to strengthen efforts for the realization of African Great Green Wall Initiative (GGWI) portraying practical response to the call of African Great Green Wall Initiative.

Ecosystem Rehabilitation and Combating Desertification Directorate Director with the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission and a Focal person of the Ethiopian Great Green Wall, Abebe Seifu said that GGW program is part and parcel of Ethiopia's response to global commitment for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100) and Bonn Challenge on restoration of degraded lands.

According to him, Ethiopia pledged to restore 15 million hectares of degraded and deforested lands by 2030. This commitment aligns well with the country's aim of transitioning towards a Climate Resilient Green Economy (CRGE) with zero net greenhouse gas emissions and corresponding plans for large scale afforestation and reforestation.

The GGW is thought of as a continuous 'wall' of trees and development activities, spanning from Djibouti in the East to Senegal in the Western dry lands of the Continent. Instead of thinking of the initiative as a continuous 'wall' of trees and development activities, Ethiopia has decided to look at the Initiative as a mosaic of complementary land use practices in areas susceptible to desertification and land degradation in the Arid and Semi-Arid lowlands.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission (EFCCC), as a focal institution for the project implementation, has identified Ethiopia's GGW route that stretches from Sudan in the North West to Djibouti crossing the north-eastern lowlands of the country and covers 58 woredas in three national regional states namely Afar, Amhara and Tigray.

EFCCC provides guidance and support and monitors the implementation of multi-sectoral and integrated landscape restoration activities.

The implementation of the Action Against Desertification (AAD) in support of the realization of the objectives of GGW and South-South Cooperation in Africa Caribbean and Pacific countries (ACP) has been operational from March 2016 to February 2020. The AAD had been implemented in Golina, Metema and Raya Azebo pilot woredas along the GGW route in Afar, Amhara and Tigray National Regional States, respectively.

