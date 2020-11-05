South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 730,548 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 730,548 with 1,721 new cases identified since the last report.

Regrettably, we report 46 COVID-19 related deaths today: 24 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Gauteng, 3 from the Free State, 5 from KwaZulu Natal, 1 from Northern Cape and 4 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 585. Of the 46 deaths reported today, 9 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 in the Free State, 2 in Eastern Cape, 2 in Gauteng, 1 in Northern Cape and 3 in Western Cape

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 660 185 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.