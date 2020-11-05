South Africa: Unlicensed Firearm Recovered Following a Tip-Off

press release

A 3O-year-old male suspect was arrested during the early hours of this morning the 03 -November 2020 on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm in Hospital hills,Lenasia South.

The arrest of the suspect came as police were acting on a tip off by a member of the community that the 30-year-old man was in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

During the search by police on the suspect's room, an unlicensed firearm with no live rounds of ammunitions was recovered. The suspect was then placed under arrest after failing to produce a license to possess a firearm.

The seized firearm, a 9mm pistol will be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether it was previously used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes.

The suspect is expected to appear in court as soon.