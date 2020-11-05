Ethiopia: Revitalizing SSR to Ensure Peace, Security

Even if the previous government has spoken on the need for Security Sector Reform (SSR) in the police and the army since 2002, no pragmatic achievements have been attained so far in improving the roles of the security and intelligent forces. As a result, the country's effort to safeguard the rights of citizens from any threat at the same time establishing a system of accountability and effectiveness in the security force remained to be a daunting challenge.

At the dawn of the political reform that occurred in the country nearly three years ago, the need for real reform in the security forces and intelligence of the country was one of the top priority areas given due attention by the government. Accordingly, the government has been undertaking a comprehensive and serious reform measures to improve the Ethiopian security sector in the last couple of years particularly focusing on proper professional composition and organizational principles.

SSR is an opportunity to assess participants' baseline understanding of what security sector reform means and state its two main goals. It is also an opportunity to get examples of what accountability and effectiveness look like in different contexts. It can be useful to prepare examples in advance of security sector accountability and effectiveness relevant to the local context, in case participants are unable to come up with any.

SSR revolves around two important and comprehensive concepts-Effectiveness and accountability. Effectiveness is about improving the provision of security and justice to enhance overall wellbeing of both the state and its people. Accountability, on the other hand, is about ensuring security and justice, actors' adherence to law and policies, and sanctions for abusive conduct. The relevance of the SSR for conflict prevention, peace-building and development is a kind of a watershed.

There are various mishaps in the past, where security forces may be accused of using excessive force that may be detrimental to safeguarding the rights of civilian under any circumstances. As a matter of fact, the army and security forces had often been accused of using brutal forces and committing human rights violations in operations to repress protests against the government before the political reform took place nearly three years ago.

One of the fundamental reasons urging Ethiopia and the progressive government today to work on the SSR is to revisit and improve repressive laws. The Federal Police has recently embarked on undertaking comprehensive reforms which aimed at having a modernized and well-trained security forces in the country. The police commission has been undertaking the reform facing challenges due to the illegal activities by some anti-peace elements and groups in different parts of the country in the recent past. The primary objective of the Federal Police's SSR aimed at building a professional, modern, and well-trained security force that efficiently prevents the ongoing challenges through a fundamental structural change. The previous structure would not enable to effectively and sustainably handle police matters effectively; which can ensure accountability at the same time. Efforts to improve the effectiveness, efficiency, legitimacy and democratic accountability of the security sector have been the major elements of the ongoing political reform in Ethiopia.

Against the back drop, the commission has been undertaking reforms in five major areas namely: human resource, organizational structure, technological capacity enhancement, logistics selection and fulfillment, as well as establishing a legal framework for work relationship with other establishments. In terms of human resource, the Commission focused on improving cadet recruiting procedure, revising and improving training curriculum and manuals. This HR focused reform is said to bridge the gap in knowledge, attitude and skills of members of the police force.

In terms of enhancing its technological capabilities, the Commission is deploying CCTV cameras into use and also instates plans to have an air wing to be assisted by helicopters and flying drones while on operation. Sniff dogs and Enhanced forensics are also being executed in reform package.

Logistically, the Commission has enhanced its crime prevention and deterrence capacity, by equipping itself with riot police tools as well as arms needed to accomplish the standard. It is also establishing a special force for metropolitan areas to focus on crime prevention tasks around cities. Its new air wing will also get helicopters and drones.

The defense force is ultimately entitled to safeguard the country from any foreign aggression or threat to its sovereignty. Its loyalty is to the people and the constitution; not to any political party, ethnicity or group interest.

In his meetings with the defense force some months back, it is recalled that PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed has discussed over the defense reform measures, in new defense strategy and institution building activities. The roles being played by the national defense force towards ensuring internal peace throughout the nation recently showcased the level of its adherence to its responsibility which ensured national interest to the utmost level.

The military, the intelligence and the police are witnessing radical changes altering their leadership, culture, ethos, composition and organizational principle. The reform will also have significant impact in Ethiopia's endeavor to sustain regional peace in the Horn, apart from ensuring internal peace. As a politically influential country in the region and key role player in the IGAD, the reform enables the peacekeeping mission of Ethiopia in the region to serve in better capacity, knowledge and accountability to civilians; who are the usual victims in every mishap.

Some scholars, however, recommend that the SSR still needs holistic approach.Though the security institutions have played important role in ensuring the security and stability of citizens and protecting from any threat, the director stated reform should be undertaken in the sector based on various principles, including citizens' centeredness, accountability, effectiveness and efficiency, legitimacy and transparency.The complexity of problems, resistance to change and insecurity, among others, are the challenges to security sector reform, these scholars who are conducting studies inthe area suggest. I think the national security reform measures are on the ever ending process of improvement to encompass a more comprehensive approach in the coming few years.