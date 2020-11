A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the rape of a five-year-old girl.

Ohangwena police spokesperson, sergeant Andrew Nghiyolwa, says the incident took place at the Onakalunga village in the Ohangwena region on Monday.

He says the suspect and victim are cousins and live in the same house.

Nghiyolwa could not confirm whether the suspect has appeared in court.