Botswana: GBV May Cause Instability, Economic Decline

4 November 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kgotsofalang Botsang

Selebi Phikwe — Gender-based violence (GBV) may create instability in society if not addressed, Selebi-Phikwe mayor Mr Lucas Modimana has warned.

Speaking in an interview ahead of tomorrow's First Lady Neo Masisi's cycling challenge, he said GBV could also affect the economy because of unproductive workforce and more resources being channeled in fighting it.

He said the First Lady's awareness campaign, dubbed "Cycling towards a Gender Based Violence Free Generation", would go a long way in strengthening the fabric of society, being the family.

Most incidents of GBV occur in families, he noted.

Mr Modimana encouraged all affected to report GBV incidents to the police.

Meanwhile Mr Modimana has urged residents of Selebi-Phikwe to wear orange and black in support of Ms Masisi's initiative.

The event is expected to kick off at 0530 hours at Selebi Phikwe's Sam Sono Stadium.

"The First Lady is the champion of this initiative and we look up to her for hope and solace. Majority of women seek love and counselling from her," he said.

About 50 cyclists, including the mayor, are expected to cycle 10km.

Mr Modimana encouraged cyclists to volunteer to participate in the event.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, which call for social distancing and gathering of less than 50 people, Mr Modimana encouraged Selebi Phikwe community to support the initiative by gathering at various spectator points.

Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs Ms Annah Mokgethi, Selebi Phikwe MPs and other dignitaries will grace the event.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

