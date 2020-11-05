Namibia: The Namibian Continues to Support Cycle Classic

5 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

THE Namibian newspaper will once again sponsor the Cycle Classic which will be held next weekend for the 21st consecutive year.

Despite tough economic conditions, which also necessitated a restructuring and retrenchment process, The Namibian's editor Tangeni Amupadhi said the cycle classic was an important event that needed their continued support.

"We believe this is one of those events that contributes to the health and sanity of our society, and our directors also felt that it doesn't cost an arm and a leg like some of our other long-term sponsorships. So we think it's important to continue with this sponsorship, because the benefits far outweigh the costs," he said.

"We are very proud to continue with our sponsorship and it points to our resilience in these hard times. If we can promote cycling a lot more it will help local authorities to make more provision for cyclists on our roads. It can save a lot of costs if our society can help promote cycling," he added.

According to Amupadhi, The Namibian will still sponsor several cyclists from Physically Active Youth who will compete in the hand cycle category, but their total expenses have been considerably reduced.

"We used to spend about N$200 000, but we cut down drastically on non-essential spending and now its much less than in the past and not even N$50 000," he said.

"We have to appreciate that our health matters and keeping societies together matters, and the Cycle Classic is aimed at that, to keep our society active mentally and physically sound," he said.

The Namibian Cycle Classic will start with the mountain bike race over 20km or 50km at 07h00 on Saturday, 14 November at Farm Windhoek, while the road race over 20km, 60km or 100km routes will be held on Sunday, also at 07h00.

There will also be a 5km fun run and walk, and a 10km run on Sunday, starting at 07h30 at SKW.

Cyclists and athletes can enter at today.com.na while the entrance fee is N$200 for participants who are 16 years and older or N$150 for those younger than 16.

