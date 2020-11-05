Botswana: VP Attends Magufuli Inauguration

Gaborone — Vice President Slumber Tsogwane is in Dodoma, Tanzania for today's inauguration of president elect, Dr John Magufuli.

A news release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation says the inauguration follows Dr Magufuli's re-election as president of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Dr Magufuli, of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), won his second term following the country's general election held October 28.

Mr Tsogwane is accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Lemogang Kwape and senior government officials.

Source : BOPA