Botswana: VP Attends Magufuli Inauguration

4 November 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Vice President Slumber Tsogwane is in Dodoma, Tanzania for today's inauguration of president elect, Dr John Magufuli.

A news release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation says the inauguration follows Dr Magufuli's re-election as president of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Dr Magufuli, of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), won his second term following the country's general election held October 28.

Mr Tsogwane is accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Lemogang Kwape and senior government officials.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.