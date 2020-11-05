Namibia: Boxing Returns to Namibia

BOXING returns to Namibia for the first time in close to a year when the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy hosts the 'Together as One Boxing Bonanza' at the Windhoek Country Club on Saturday.

With Covid-19 having wiped out all planned activities this year, promoter Nestor Tobias said it had been a difficult time for his boxers.

"Some of them don't work so boxing is their only income, but our last boxing bonanza was in December last year. We had an event scheduled for March but it had to be cancelled due to Covid 19. Since then the president has announced that contact sport can be allowed again with a limit of 200 spectators so we came up with his event," he said.

"It's something strange to have to be fighting behind closed doors and unfortunately spectators will not be allowed. There will only be a limited number of seats available for the media, the sponsors, officials and VIP's, which together will already be close to the 200 limit. But boxing fans can watch the fight live on NBC and social media," he added.

Due to Covid-19 only Namibian boxers will be in action, but Tobias said the main idea was to keep the boxers active so that they could improve their international rankings.

"Boxing is about titles and world ratings, and if you are not ranked in the top 15 you cannot fight for a world title. We have produced several world champions and with MTC's backing we plan to produce more," he said.

In the main bout, Namibia's highly rated junior lightweight boxer Jeremiah Nakathila takes on Immanuel Andeleki over eight rounds.

Nakathila, who is ranked third in the world by the World Boxing Organisation has an impressive record of 19 wins and one loss, while Andeleki has a record of eight wins and six defeats.

Andeleki, however, was not too perturbed about being the underdog and remained upbeat about his chances.

"I know most people are underestimating me, but they must just keep on talking and I will prove them wrong in the ring. I'll use my speed, I am very fast, and he won't be able to catch me," he said, and thanked his sparring partner Natty Kakololo for helping him prepare for the fight.

Nakathila vowed to end the fight early on.

Ït's bad luck for him that he has to share the ring with me and all I can say is that it won't be a long fight. Those of you who will be watching the fight on social media, you wont need much data, because I'll finish the fight early," he said.

Some of Namibia's top professional boxers will also be in action like Mikka Shonena, Harry Simon Junior and Charles Shinima.

Shonena will take on Mendu Kaangundue in a welterweight fight over six rounds, Simon Junior will take on Rafael Iita in a junior welterweight fight over four rounds; and Shinima will face Steven Shimbonde in in a junior middleweight fight over four rounds.

In other fights, Phillipus Nghitumbwa will face Martin Mukungu in a super bantamweight fight over four rounds; Usko Rehebeam will take on Andrias Nghinaunye in a junior welterweight fight over four rounds; and Michael Bernard will face Frans Naanda in a lightweight fight over four rounds.

The main card is scheduled to start at about 20h30 and will be preceded by the first card starting at 17h00. Some of the up and coming boxers who will appear on the first card include Abed Shikongo, Paulus Amavila, Sebastian Nathaniel and Fillemon Nghitenyanye.