Zimbabwe: Rushwaya Gold Saga - Zanu-PF Fires Four Members

5 November 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Zanu-PF has fired four party members for allegedly name dropping during the ongoing gold smuggling saga involving Henrietta Rushwaya and members of the intelligence corps and police force.

The quartet is part of the people accused of soiling the First Family's name after First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her Son, Collins were implicated in the case.

However, the ruling party said it is not taking any prisoners and came hard on those alleged to be in the habit of tarnish the names of the First Family.

Addressing a press conference Wednesday, Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said they will not hesitate to weed out people who abuse the names of the First Family.

"We have noted with concern that these name-droppers are abusing the names of senior leaders in the party, Government and the First Family. They allege that they are relatives of senior leaders and go about conning people in the name of our leadership.

"That should stop forthwith. Here at the party, we have fired some of these name-droppers, conmen and con-women who abuse the name of the party and leadership. We challenge all media players to expose these fraudsters and extortionists whenever you come across them. In the next press conference after full investigations, we will name and shame them," he said.

He could not be drawn into naming the four.

After being dragged in the gold saga, First Lady issued a statement calling in the police to drop her name or prove the alleged claims that the six kilograms of gold was hers.

This came after one of the man involved in the case, a police officer, told arresting officers that Auxillia and Collins were the owners of the gold.

This drew widespread attention with some alleging that she should have been brought in for question before the police declared that they had cleared her name.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa had to also issue a stern warning to corrupt individuals.

During court hearings yesterday, the investigating officer in the case dismissed the alleged bid by one of the accused to cover up the matter by dropping the names of the First Family as simply a lie and a "dirty tactic" to try and get Rushwaya released.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.