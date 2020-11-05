Tanzania: Joy As JPM Promises Brighter Future for Farmers

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi landslide victory marks a new dawn to farmers in the country, who hope to see major reforms to reinvigorate the country's mainstay of the national economy - a griculture.

As stated in the party's 2020- 2025 Election Manifesto, farmers stand to gain from promises highlighted in the 303- page document.

The party through the manifesto promises to continue maintaining good agriculture practices and ensure the application of science and technology.

The party maintains that irrigation farming infrastructure will be increasing from 561,383 hectares to 1,20,0 he ctares by 2025.

It also focuses on building 208 irrigation schemes, expansion and renovation of water harvesting dams and improves the maintenance of irrigation infrastructures.

The document also explains that the government will ensure the production of cash crops. It states that the production of cashew nuts will increase from 30,0 to 70,0 t onnes by 2025.

Cotton from 350,0 tonnes to 1,0,0 0 by 2025, coffee from 68,0 tonnes to 30,0 by 2025, tea from 37,0 to 60,0, tobacco from 60,595 to 20,0 tonnes, pyratheram (Pareto) from 240 to 320t onnes, sisal from 38,506 to 80,0 tonnes.

The document also insists on the improvement in the production of sugarcane, sunflower and many others. In 2017, the government scrapped over 10 levies on agricultural products.

The sigh of relief also was extended to the consumers of agricultural products who also enjoyed affordable prices after the scrapping of the nuisance taxes.

Coffee, cashew nut, tea and cotton producers were relieved of various levies and fees charged by agents, regulatory bodies and local government authorities and thus enjoyed profitable business in the sector.

During the just ended election campaign, Dr John Magufuli assured farmers and livestock keepers that the government will continue siding with farmers to ensure their interests are safeguarded.

On livestock keeping, the CCM manifesto maintains that the government will continue with its good job of improving the sector through increasing the number of veterinary officers and enrolling more students to pursue veterinary related courses.