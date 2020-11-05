Tanzania: Ugandan, Zimbabweans Presidents At Jamhuri for Magufuli Inauguration

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Emerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe are among dignitaries who have arrived at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma to witness the second inauguration of President John Magufuli.

Emerson Mnangagwa and other dignitaries from various countries including Botswana and Burundi landed at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam yesterday before connecting to Dodoma to witness the historic event.

Former Tanzania's presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Alhaji Ali Hassan Mwinyi ; and Ali Mohamed Shein of Zanzibar have joined thousands of Wananchi who have gathered at the stadium to witness the colourful event.