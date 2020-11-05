Tanzania: Magufuli Sworn in As Tanzania's President for Second Term

President John Magufuli has been sworn-in for his second five-year term at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma on Thursday.

At a well-attended colourful event held in the Capital City for the first time, Samia Suluhu Hassan has also been sworn in as the Vice President (VP).

Dignitaries from various African countries including Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnagangwa and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda have attended the event.

Former Tanzania's presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Alhaji Ali Hassan Mwinyi ; and Ali Mohamed Shein of Zanzibar also joined thousands of Wananchi who had gathered at the stadium to witness the swearing-in event.

The 61-year-old Dr Magufuli has already rejected calls from some of his supporters to extend rule beyond the constitutional limit of two, five-year terms.