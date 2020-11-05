Tanzania: President Magufuli in Unprecedented Triumph

HISTORY has been written. President John Magufuli has scored the highest points in the just ended General Election compared to the past ones in the multiparty system politics.

After just about completing his first five-year term, Dr Magufuli boasts of a lot of gains in almost every sector and uplifting the country to the middle-income status, five years before the targeted stint.

The figure JPM bundled in votes; 12,516,252 is unparalleled by the former presidents in the last elections since 1995 when the country was tested by the first multiparty election.

The votes Dr Magufuli got is equivalent to 84 percent of all valid votes.

He has successfully defended his seat as he is reelected for another five years, eying exponential growth as he is set to continue his impressive achievements he has scored in the first term, including strategic projects such as Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station, revival of railways services across the country and national career - Air Tanzania Company (ATC) among others.

The achievements that President Magufuli has recorded led to voters' confidence and hence make informed decisions when casting their ballots on Wednesday and the record that is set by JPM and the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) surpasses all the past elections in presidential, parliamentary and councils' elections.

The results have definitely come due to the accomplishments in the five-year stretch and consequent campaign he ran countrywide in the 60-day stint, reminding people of the feats, telling them of what kind of people he wanted to the Parliament and district councils so as to steer the wheel ahead for development.

This year's win is huge because in the first multiparty system election, President Benjamin Mkapa who had been assistant to the Founding Father of the Nation, the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere won the election by 5,863,207 against the former CCM loyalist, Mr Augustine Mrema who stood for NCCR-Mageuzi and bundled 1,808,616.

The win translated to 71.74 percent. Seeking re-election in 2000, the late Mr Mkapa who was a seasoned diplomat met with Professor Ibrahim Lipumba of the Civic United Front (CUF).

The incumbent was voted back to the highest office by attaining 4,026,422 votes, meaning that the winning margin declined as his closest rival Lipumba got 1,329,077.

As it has been the practice for presidents to vacate office every 10 years, it came a turn for another diplomat in Mr Jakaya Kikwete in 2005 under CCM ticket who was also challenged by Professor Lipumba.

Mr Kikwete won by getting 9,123,952 equaling 80.28 percent. Five years on, Mr Kikwete faced the then Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) Secretary General, Dr Wilbroad Slaa in the election and the former came out with 5,276,827 votes, marking a decrease compared to the election held five years before as that was a 62.83 percent.

However, it was a win, a significant one. Dr Magufuli came to the test of time in 2015, having not anticipated the race and faced one of the former senior ministers, former prime minister and a popular politician who had just crossed to the opposition Chadema in Mr Edward Lowassa.

It was a tough battle on ground and online but at the end of the day it was Dr Magufuli who emerged victorious, but in a slim victory of 58.46 percent.

He lifted 8,882,935 votes against Mr Lowassa's 6,072,848.

This time round, after all accomplishments, he has bounced back stronger as he seeks to finish his term amid calls for extension of time in office that he has all along shrugged off.

Creation of eight million new jobs was among key highlights as CCM's campaign unveiled its 2020/2025 Election Manifesto, at the jam-packed Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma almost 60 days ago.

It identifies key areas that aim at bringing both political and social-economic changes, touching on jobs, industrialization, infrastructure, tourism, further improvement of education and health sectors.

The ruling party is looking to implement various key socio-economic projects, including people-centred economic revolution, science and technology, peace and security, good governance and justice, international relations, implementation of crucial issues in Zanzibar's election manifesto and other areas of emphasis in the country development plans.

In the just-ended election, Dr Magufuli and CCM secured votes for him, parliamentary candidates and councilors from even the Opposition strongholds - specifically the turf North backyard, sending away the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Chadema National Chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe who had been Hai Member of Parliament for 10 years.

The election left an indelible mark as the Kilimanjaro region, one of the strongest opposition strongholds without a single MP from the camp, and Moshi Urban getting a CCM parliamentarian for the first time since the introduction of multiparty politics in the country.

Other big figures from the main opposition party that were downed include Rev Peter Msigwa (Iringa Urban), Godbless Lema (Arusha Urban), Joseph Haule - Professor Jay (Mikumi), John Heche (Tarime Rural), Halima Mdee (Kawe), Joseph Mbilinyi - Mr Sugu (Mbeya), Esther Matiko (Tarime Urban) and almost all other who were MPs before the General Election.

Dr Magufuli left by far his rivals, with Chadema's Vice Chairman and lawyer, Mr Tundu Lissu coming second with a mere 1,933,271 votes.

All votes casted were 15,91950 out of 29,754,699 registered voters, according to the National Electoral Commission (NEC) under Judge Semistoclec Kaijage.

Other presidential aspirants were Queen Sendinga of Alliance for Democratic Change (ADC); Bernardi Membe under ACT Wazalendo; CUF's Professor Lipumba; Cecilia Mwanga from Demokrasia Makini andHashim Rungwe - Chama cha Ukombozi wa Umma (CHAUMMA).

Others were Seif Maalim Seif - Chama cha Wakulima (AAFP); JohnShibuda from ADA-TADEA; Yeremea Maganja of NCCR Mageuzi; Philipo Fumbo of Democratic Party (DP); Leopard Mahona from National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA); Muttamwega Mgaywa of Sauti ya Umma (SAU); Twalib Kadege kutoka - UPDP and Maisha Mapya Muchunguzi from National League for Democracy (NLD).