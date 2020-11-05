Tanzania: History Beckons As JPM Takes Oath

TANZANIANS will today witness the first ever historic event when Presidentelect, Dr John Magufuli takes oath of office outside Dar es Salaam for the first time since independence in 1961.

Dr Magufuli will be sworn-in by Chief Justice, Professor Ibrahim Juma, at a colourful event scheduled to take place at the popular Jamhuri Stadium in the capital city, Dodoma for the first time after the country relocated its capital from Dar es Salaam to the central zone region.

According to Dodoma Regional Commissioner Dr Binilith Mahenge (pictured), the event will be witnessed by various dignitaries from inside and outside the country, including Heads of State, retired leaders, envoys, senior government officials, representatives of various organisations and the general public.

Briefing a news conference yesterday, Dr Mahenge said preparations to receive visitors had been completed by yesterday, as he asked Dodoma residents to turn up in larger numbers to witness the event which is expected to be beamed live by local and international media.

"This is an event which occurs only after every five years, therefore I encourage everybody to attend and witness this historic function," he said, adding that even those who will not be able to look directly to the high table they would have the chance to follow the events via screens that have been mounted within the Jamhuri grounds.

He added that several artistes have been lined up to perform during the swearing-in ceremony and that there will also be traditional dances from within the region.

On Wednesday, the military parade which expects to steal the show at a colourful event was doing its final rehearsals ahead of the showpiece.

Usually, many Tanzanians enjoy witnessing the military drill when it passes in front of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to salute him.

According to the Dodoma RC, business people including those in the hotels and lodges, transport and restaurants have had a greater chance to mint cash as the city continues to receive various visitors.

"I urge all businesspeople from food vendors to owners of large hotels in the city to intensify hospitality and customer care so that more visitors keep on coming," he appealed.

A survey by the 'Daily News' found out that there was a hotel crisis in the city as all lodges and hotels were booked to their capacity by Tuesday evening.

Tax drivers and Bodaboda riders had a reason to smile as they were busy ferrying their passengers to different destinations in the city for a better part of yesterday.

Meanwhile, at least three Heads of States and 83 ambassadors had until yesterday noon confirmed to attend the inauguration ceremony of the country's reelected president, Dr John Magufuli, reports Florence Mugarula in Dodoma The Heads of States who had confirmed to attend until yesterday noon included Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, Comoro President Azali Assoumani and Zimbabwean Head of State, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The government Chief Spokesman, Dr Hassan Abbasi said here yesterday during final preparations for today's historical event that the inauguration will also attract various famous politicians and religious leaders including former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo and TB Joshua.

"Over 20 delegates are expected to attend the event, some of them include former Heads of States such as Mzee Obasanjo and many others," he noted.

"Ambassadors who are here in the country and others who represent their countries from Nairobi and other countries have already confirmed to attend the event here," said Dr Abbasi.

He added that other Presidents will be represented by either their Prime Ministers or Vice- Presidents.

Dr Abbasi added that the Qatar Minister for Foreign Affairs will also attend the inauguration representing his country's King.

He said the government has prepared a special area outside the stadium where big screens will be placed to enable those who will not be able to enter into the stadium to follow the event from outside.

Ahead of the swearing ceremony, congratulatory messages continued to flow following Dr Magufuli's landslide victory in the October 28th General Election, in which he fetched 84.39 per cent of votes.

The latest congratulatory message came from Oman's sultan, Haitham bin Tariq, who hailed Dr Magufuli for the remarkable victory during the last-week elections.

"Sultan Tariq said the victory which President Magufuli has attained was a clear indication that Tanzanians have been satisfied with his performance during his first term, and thus decided to give him a second term," Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi stated.

Sultan Tariq assured President Magufuli that his country would continue to cooperate with Tanzania under his leadership. Zambian President Edgar Lungu, in his congratulatory message, told Dr Magufuli: "Your re-election represents the satisfaction that the people of Tanzania have based on your successes during the first term in the office." Also congratulating the Tanzanian leader was Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera.

"Your victory signifies the trust that people of Tanzania have in your ability to steer their great nation," he stated while assuring to send his representative in today's swearing-in ceremony.

"Congratulations have been increasingly pouring in, this proves that Tanzania has friends and relatives in the international community," Prof Kabudi stated.

Other Heads of State who sent their congratulatory messages and best wishes to Tanzanians included Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"Congratulations to @ MagufuliJP on his re-election victory as the President of Tanzania. I know that through increased trade and cooperation between our two nations, both of our people will prosper," he tweeted.