South Africa: Two Men Nabbed for Murder

press release

On 16 October 2020, Skhumbuzo Myeza (38) from Mpumalanga in Hammarsdale was reported missing at Alexandra Road SAPS.

A missing persons docket was registered and allocated to a dedicated investigating officer who investigated the matter. A video of two men busy assaulting the missing person at an undercover parking lot was seen circulating on social media. With little information at hand, the investigating officer managed to trace the building where Myeza was assaulted at the corner of Loop Street and Chapel Street on 19 October 2020.

Through intensive investigation, two suspects were identified at the same premises. It was established that Myeza was accused of theft but nothing was found from him. They led the investigating officer to Mount Pleasant Road in Thornville near the quarry where Myeza's body was found wrapped in a plastic bag with both legs tied. He sustained multiple injuries on the body.

A case of murder was then opened and registered at Pietermaritzburg SAPS. Thulisani Mhlonishwa Mnguni (36) and Muzikayise James Sithole (44) appeared before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on 21 October 2020. They appeared again on 28 October and the matter was remanded to 9 November 2020.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula praised the investigating officer for his determination in solving the case.