Tanzania's Opposition Calls for International Community to Withdraw Support for Magufulis Regime After 'Sham' 2020 Election

5 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zitto Kabwe

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday congratulated the Tanzanian ruling party, the CCM, and its leader John Magufuli for his declared election victory, commending 'the people of Tanzania for upholding democratic principles and holding peaceful elections'.

Ramaphosa said he 'looks forward to working with Dr Magufuli to strengthen the strong and cordial bilateral relations that exist between South Africa and Tanzania, as well as in matters of mutual interest in the Southern African Development Community region, the African continent and the world'. The Tanzanian opposition experience would suggest that this is a very limited view of democracy.

Tanzania's 2020 election was a sham.

There is no other accurate way to describe an event which lacked transparency, respect for human rights, sound procedures, integrity and honesty.

From gerrymandering and a flawed voter registration process to the campaigning phase to the announcement of results and subsequent crackdown, the elections have confirmed our very worst suspicions regarding the regime of President John Pombe Magufuli. It has no regard for the wellbeing of citizens of Tanzania and Zanzibar, and zero respect for democratic values and human rights. It's patently not interested in power for the sake of Tanzania and Zanzibar, but for power's sake alone....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.