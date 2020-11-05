Tanzania's Opposition Calls for International Community to Withdraw Support for Magufulis Regime After 'Sham' 2020 Election

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday congratulated the Tanzanian ruling party, the CCM, and its leader John Magufuli for his declared election victory, commending 'the people of Tanzania for upholding democratic principles and holding peaceful elections'.

Ramaphosa said he 'looks forward to working with Dr Magufuli to strengthen the strong and cordial bilateral relations that exist between South Africa and Tanzania, as well as in matters of mutual interest in the Southern African Development Community region, the African continent and the world'. The Tanzanian opposition experience would suggest that this is a very limited view of democracy.

Tanzania's 2020 election was a sham.

There is no other accurate way to describe an event which lacked transparency, respect for human rights, sound procedures, integrity and honesty.

From gerrymandering and a flawed voter registration process to the campaigning phase to the announcement of results and subsequent crackdown, the elections have confirmed our very worst suspicions regarding the regime of President John Pombe Magufuli. It has no regard for the wellbeing of citizens of Tanzania and Zanzibar, and zero respect for democratic values and human rights. It's patently not interested in power for the sake of Tanzania and Zanzibar, but for power's sake alone....