South Africa: Eskom Turns the Lights Back On in Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality Ahead of Court Case

4 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Eskom has suspended bulk electricity interruptions to the towns of Jansenville, Willowmore and Steyterville as the parties agreed to return to the Makhanda High Court for a ruling on the dispute between the electricity provider and the Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality.

Tempers are flaring as towns that bore the brunt of electricity interruptions because of non-payment to Eskom by the Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality await the outcome of a court case to settle the dispute between the electricity provider and the local government.

"Die mense is die moer in [The people are angry]," said councillor Ewald Loock, the head of finance for the municipality. "Businesspeople are exploring the possibility of claiming their losses from the municipality."

Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana said the electricity had been restored in terms of a high court decision.

"We can also confirm that some payment was received from the municipality this week and negotiations are continuing."

Eskom started periodic electricity supply interruptions to Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality on Friday 23 October as a result of non-payment of bulk electricity supply. "We reiterate as Eskom that the implementation of electricity supply interruptions to defaulting municipalities is only done as a last resort," he...

