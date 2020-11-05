South Africa: PE Flying Squad Arrest Suspects With Firearms and Ammunition

4 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

PE Flying Squad members arrested two males yesterday, 03 November 2020, in New Brighton with a replica firearm and a 9mm Norinco pistol.

It is alleged that at about 17:45, the members received and followed up on information of two suspects possibly in possession of firearm and ammunition in Nikiwe Street in New Brighton. When they noticed the police vehicle they started running. They were apprehended. One suspect was found in possession of a small black bag and inside the bag was a replica firearm and 15 rounds of ammunition while the other suspect was found in possession of a 9mm Norinco firearm (serial number filed off) filed off and two rounds of ammunition.

The 19-year-old suspect was detained on a charge of prohibited possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition while the 21-year-old was detained for illegal possession of ammunition. They are expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrates' court soon.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.