South Africa: PE Flying Squad Arrest Suspects With Firearms and Ammunition

press release

PE Flying Squad members arrested two males yesterday, 03 November 2020, in New Brighton with a replica firearm and a 9mm Norinco pistol.

It is alleged that at about 17:45, the members received and followed up on information of two suspects possibly in possession of firearm and ammunition in Nikiwe Street in New Brighton. When they noticed the police vehicle they started running. They were apprehended. One suspect was found in possession of a small black bag and inside the bag was a replica firearm and 15 rounds of ammunition while the other suspect was found in possession of a 9mm Norinco firearm (serial number filed off) filed off and two rounds of ammunition.

The 19-year-old suspect was detained on a charge of prohibited possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition while the 21-year-old was detained for illegal possession of ammunition. They are expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrates' court soon.