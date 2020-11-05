South Africa: Radical Document By 'Retired Generals' Spurs Gwede Mantashe Into Action

analysis

Growing war talk by a group of 'retired army generals' and a document proposing the disbandment of the ANC leadership and the establishment of something akin to a military state had party chairperson Gwede Mantashe springing into action.

When the ANC deploys someone other than Secretary-General Ace Magashule to communicate on the outcome of a meeting, it's quite possible that the party doesn't want to miscommunicate.

On Monday night, at a mere 15 minutes' notice of the press conference, it was ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe who told journalists on Zoom that a document released by a group calling itself the ANC Cadres was "mischief at best and it's intended to agitate society". The group is led by retired defence intelligence head Maomela "Mojo" Motau and is roughly aligned with former president Jacob Zuma and his sympathisers.

They recently held a cadres' forum, shortly after the SA National Defence Force issued a statement warning members not to get involved in party political matters. The 32-page document that resulted from that forum, held about a month ago, first started circulating on ANC WhatsApp groups over the weekend, shortly after the ANC Cadres' second meeting with ANC leaders. The group was clearly not...