South Africa: Radical Document By 'Retired Generals' Spurs Gwede Mantashe Into Action

5 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Growing war talk by a group of 'retired army generals' and a document proposing the disbandment of the ANC leadership and the establishment of something akin to a military state had party chairperson Gwede Mantashe springing into action.

When the ANC deploys someone other than Secretary-General Ace Magashule to communicate on the outcome of a meeting, it's quite possible that the party doesn't want to miscommunicate.

On Monday night, at a mere 15 minutes' notice of the press conference, it was ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe who told journalists on Zoom that a document released by a group calling itself the ANC Cadres was "mischief at best and it's intended to agitate society". The group is led by retired defence intelligence head Maomela "Mojo" Motau and is roughly aligned with former president Jacob Zuma and his sympathisers.

They recently held a cadres' forum, shortly after the SA National Defence Force issued a statement warning members not to get involved in party political matters. The 32-page document that resulted from that forum, held about a month ago, first started circulating on ANC WhatsApp groups over the weekend, shortly after the ANC Cadres' second meeting with ANC leaders. The group was clearly not...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.