South Africa: Researchers Warn the NPA's Conviction Numbers Mask a Less Impressive Reality

5 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

The National Prosecuting Authority boasts a very impressive conviction rate -- more than 90%. But does this figure accurately reflect the reality? Researchers at the Africa Criminal Justice Reform unit argue that the NPA's performance is not quite as rosy as it seems to be.

Only half of South Africans feel "very safe" walking during the day - a statistic which for other countries applies to walking at night.

Presenting research on reform needed at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), researchers at the Africa Criminal Justice Reform unit at the University of the Western Cape argued that the NPA's performance should not be measured solely on conviction rates.

"How is it contributing to public safety?" asked Professor Lukas Muntingh at a webinar this week.

Muntingh and his colleague Jean Redpath contend that the NPA's conviction rate of above 90% helps mask some more unpalatable realities.

For one thing, the fact that NPA performance is measured so heavily on conviction rate provides a perverse incentive for prosecutors not to take on cases where there are limited prospects of succeeding.

"The NPA is not prosecuting cases even with an over 80% chance of success," Redpath said.

It is particularly easy for prosecutors...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

