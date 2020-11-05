Malawi: State House Says Chakwera On 'Thank You' 5-Day Visit to the North

5 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

State House has said President Lazarus Chakwera will be on a five-day visit to the Northern Region from Friday to among others appreciate the support that people have rendered his administration and for voting him as the country's leader in June this year.

Presidential press secretary Brian Banda said Chakwera owes people of the North a lot of gratitude for electing him into office.

"Though there are Covid-19 restrictions and that he may not be able to hold big rallies, but he is going there to thank the people in the region for the support they have given to his administration but also for election him in office.

"He will be there for five days, thanking the people there, hearing the problems that they face in their day to day life," Banda said in quotes reported by daily newspaper, The Nation.

During the court-sanctioned June 23 Fresh Presidential Election, most voters in the Northern Region elected Chakwera as president boosted by vice president Saulos Chilima of UTM Party in the Tonse Alliance of nine parties to oust former president Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party(DPP).

