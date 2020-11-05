Malawi: MCCI Cancels Malawi International Trade Fair Due to Covid-19

5 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has cancelled this year's international trade fair due to coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

MCCI head of Business Link and Events Linda Bete said the international trade fair could not be held in view of the government strict Covid-19 measures.

"We have to protect both the local and international traders against covid-19," she said.

The trade fair is usually held in May each year in Blantyre but this year it was rescheduled to September before MCCI decided to cancel it completely this year.

Mike Mlombwa, president of the Indegenous Businessmen Association said the decision to cancel the international trade fair was regrettable though justifiable in the wake of devastating virus cases in the world.

