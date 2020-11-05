Malawi: Op-ED - Why Corruption Will Thrive Under Tonse Government, Mist Over K10bn Water Project Contract

opinion

I must say the Tonse Alliance is one administration that gives Malawians hope. Hope for a better Malawi with President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Vice-President Dr Saulos Chilima committed to transformational leadership.

The Chakwera-Chilima mix is inspiring. These are men with adorable characters.

The promise to drain the swamp or clear the rubble- gave us hope that we would do away with corruption in the public service.

Corruption, under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP,) was the way of life.

The Tonse Alliance, which is well-meaning in my view, has inherited a system infested with corruption. The operating system of governmnent is corrupt and my expectation was to see the new administration draining the swamp as soon as possible. But look we have an administration that is crawling in decision making. Happily taming enemies.

The DPP system is fast embedding itself in Tonse Administration such that, later, it won't be easy to draw a dividing line.

The DPP corrupt system in the public service is taking advantage of Ministers' ignorance or poverty to continue defrauding the public.

Some ministers and new top governmnent officials are fast becoming part of this syndicate courtesy of the blue mafias.

If I were Chakwera - I would slow down on pulpit politics and start behaving like a man in charge of the system. Clear the past and emerging rubble as a matter of urgency.

The cost of firing these corrupt cadets is much lower than the cost of keeping them.

It's been just about four months of Chakwera's leadership, yet we already have a scandal at Southern Region Water Board where a whooping K10 billion is under threat...

Trust you me - procurement is one area that the DPP used to siphon public funds.

I am glad Chakwera has acknowledged that there is an issue worth investigating at SRWB.

Speaking during a Mindset Change public lecture Vice-President Saulos Chilima delivered at Bingu International Convention Centre last Friday, Chakwera commented on the K10 billion water supply project when he appealed to Malawians to desist from social media gossip and focus on critical issues, including the tender in question.

Said the President: "When we still have young men in our universities gang raping female students or a suspicious K10 billion contract at one parastatal company to investigate or a railway project to move goods to and from the sea, we cannot afford to waste our time on social media gossip... "

Don't mind about the procurement technicalities - that Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) has no role because it's a financier - driven procurement. That's a public loan and the procurement authority must have it's eyes on this.

Kudos to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for refusing to be part of the syndicate and also hats-off to the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (Cdedi), a governance civil society organisation, which has lodged a complaint with ACB calling for a probe intothe matter.

I have a problem with the way the media is handling this issue. They are scratching the surface.

How can a media house of its name buy a stupid lie that PPDA has no record of this procurement when evidence is all over the place that SRWB submitted the evaluation report and minutes of the Internal Procurement and Disposal of Assets Committee (IPDC).

If PPDA have no record then why did they write SRWB on October 30, 2020 acknowledged receipt of communication from the board on their choice of the successful bidder?

Journalism must be hard-hitting. The publication should have countered this narrative.

PPDA is another institution the new administration ought to clean. There is a rubble there.

Trust me - the suspicious successful bidder is really working hard to have the issue suppressed. They have worked with DPP and they know how to manipulate the system.

No wonder the vocal civil society organisations that claim to promote good governance including the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) are silent; big money is exchanging hands.

Members of the SRWB's IPDC got their share long time ago - just two days before they convened for evaluation of bids.

PPDA has been palm-oiled just like some vocal CSOs that are playing blind to this important issue.

I urge ACB to investigate the matter and I know some disgruntled members of SRWB who got a miserable 'cut' from the hefty share will be willing to provide information.

Minister responsible for Water and Irrigation where are you?

You have demonstrated some admirable energy in your execution of duties and you have been around in politics to easily smell where corruption is taking place - why do you seem unconcerned on this issue?

These are public funds and when the public - that will be burdened to pay back the loan - raise questions - you can't afford to be quiet.

You are heading a Ministry that is overseeing waterboards - home for real corruption. You can't afford a nap or else we are in trouble.

We know schedule 2 {3&4} of the Loan Agreement between the Republic of Malawi and Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development empower the financier to guide the procurement process - but it is also in the interest of government to ensure that there is value for money.

Trust me - this is one scandal that has the potential to dent the good imagine of the new administration.

Honourable Minister your intervention would be key on this matter and do not entertaine the 'agent' who is moving around with cash in his car to bribe everyone who wants to raise a question on this tender. I consider you one person of integrity.

But all this is happening because we have allowed the DPP system to continue growing... Yes the DPP mafias are dangling hot carrots to the new administration and I do not think many can resist such a temptation.

For the background, in June this year, SRWB advertised for a tender to do detailed designs and construction works for the extension of Mangochi Potable Water Supply Project funded by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED).

The evaluation report shows that 14 companies bought the bid document, but only four submitted their proposals.

Jiangsu Suzhong Construction Group Company Limited made a bid of $16.3 million, Alghanim/ Plem quoted $14.4 million, Sawa Group/Metito joint venture priced its bid at $21.7 million while Kuwait Dynamic Limited/ Fisd partnership offered $12.3 million.

The bidding document for the tender in question indicated that preference would be given to "the lowest evaluated bidder".

Evaluation procedure requires bidders to go through preliminary evaluation and successful ones proceed to technical and detailed assessment. Only successful bidders are subjected to the financial evaluation where they compete on pricing.

Alghanim International General Trading in a joint venture with Malawian firm Plem Construction, which quoted K10.9 billion and K1.6 billion higher than Kuwait Dynamics which partnered Fisd a Malawian-owned business K9.3 billion, was awarded the contract.