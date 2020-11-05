Zimbabwe: Tomato Leaf Miner Pest Threatens Crop Production

Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

Farmers in various parts of the country are struggling to control and eliminate the Tuta absoluta pest, commonly known as tomato leaf miner which tunnels through leaves, threatening tomato production and trade.

The disease which mainly targets tomatoes, tobacco, eggplants and cabbages, is spreading rapidly in most parts of the country, leaving farmers distressed.

"We are running a thriving garden in Selonga and we are growing vegetables, tomatoes, green mealies, butternuts and watermelons," said Limakatso Moyo, a member of the Selonga-Phakama Community Garden which was supported with solar-powered irrigation by Practical Action.

"You leave your tomato crop in the garden in good shape one day, but when you return to the garden the next year to harvest, you may find that all the tomatoes have been infested.

"The moth eats everything. Our Agritex officer told us the pest is called Tuta absoluta and it's quite destructive to the tomato crop. We are poor and we don't have much money to buy chemicals to control the pests."

Said Maria Mahlangu, another farmer in Selonga: "We have so far earned more than R5 500 from our crop sales, but our output is now under threat from Tuta. From our garden crop sales, we have bought 10 goats. We could have earned more had our tomato crop not come under massive attack from Tuta."

The US$1,3 million project implemented by Practical Action and funded by the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) has supported the setting up of 18 solar power systems in gardens dotted around Gwanda and Matobo districts to empower women.

Zenzele Community Garden at Ndibe village in the Ward 18 of Gwanda rural district is a success story and farmers there have earned more than R80 000 since May this year from their crop sales.

However, the outbreak of Tuta is threatening their tomato production and trade in the district.

"Access to solar-powered irrigation has helped us to increase our production of carrots, tomatoes, vegetables, onions and butternuts," said Loveness Ndlovu of Ndibe village.

"We have sold tomatoes and other crops we grow here worth more than R80 000 since May, but the Tuta disease is now affecting us.

"We are now worried that our tomato production may be affected greatly."

Shingirai Nyamutukwa, head of the Plant Quarantine & Plant Protection Research Services Institute of the Ministry of Agriculture told The Herald that the tomato leaf miner moth was now destroying the tomato crop in various parts of the country.

"It's not in Gwanda only, the pest has been reported in several parts of the country," he said.

"It's very important for farmers to control the pests to avoid incurring losses. Most importantly, farmers should ensure that they source their tomato seedlings from a clean source so that they don't spread the Tuta."

He said farmers have to monitor the devastating Tuta absoluta pest which mainly targets tomatoes, tobacco, eggplants and cabbages.

Early identification of plant pests and diseases was key to winning the war against them.

"Early detection helps control the Tuta absoluta and farmers have to constantly monitor their fields and buy chemicals early to control the pests.

"If they fail to do this, they will suffer heavy losses of the tomato crop."

The tomato leaf miner is reported to have originated from South America and was first sighted in Africa in 2008.

It has since been reported widely in Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Plant disease experts say the pest can be carried by consignments of fresh tomato fruits, seedlings, packaging materials or wind currents.

The leaf miner thrives in warmer conditions and is a common virus disease that affects tomatoes and other crops.

When affected, the crops mimic the symptoms of moisture stress. The disease also results in stunted growth.

The tomato leaf miner, Tuta absoluta, has had a devastating impact in Africa, causing total crop losses and leading to a sharp rise in tomato prices.

By 2017, losses to eastern African smallholders were estimated at up to US$79,4 million per year at present, according to an open-access Global Food Security journal -- CABI.

Following its introduction into Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, Tuta absoluta caused extensive economic damage, according to the journal.

The impact of the pest includes severe yield loss reaching 100 percent, increasing tomato prices, bans on the trade of tomato including seedlings, an increase in synthetic insecticide applications, disruption of integrated management programmes of other tomato pests, and an increase in the cost of crop protection," CABI researchers noted.

In addition, the researchers said, the outbreak of this pest led to a significant augmentation of risks for growers, consumers and the environment associated with the blind use of chemicals.

In southern Africa, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) is now working with SADC under a nine million Euros European Union funded programme titled: "Support Towards the Operationalisation of the SADC Regional Agriculture Policy (RAP)," to support farmers to effectively contain and manage trans-boundary crop pests and diseases.

In this programme five crop pests affecting trade and livelihoods within the region are being tackled.

The five crop pests and diseases cover Tuta absoluta, Fall Army Worm (FAW), fruit fly, maize lethal necrotic diseases and banana fusarium wilt.

Hopes are high that the measures which are being taken at both regional and national level, to combat plant pests and diseases will contribute towards improved rural livelihoods, food security and increased opportunities in trade.

"The effective control of trans-boundary crop pests requires the development and implementation of harmonised national strategies based on globally recognised approaches and strategies," the FAO said.