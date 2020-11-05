Zimbabwe: Tobacco Exports Rake in U.S.$421m

5 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe has earned US$421 million after exporting 124 million kilogrammes of flue-cured tobacco to various destinations.

The bulk of the semi-processed tobacco was sold to the Far East countries.

Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board weekly bulletin shows that 42,4 million kilogrammes of tobacco were exported to the Far East, while 23,9 million kg went to the Middle East.

African countries imported 23 million kilogrammes, the European Union 20 million kilogrammes and Americas 2,7 million kilogrammes.

"Tobacco exports for 2020 have reached 124 million kilogrammes worth US$421 million," said TIMB chief executive Dr Andrew Matibiri.

"During the same period last year, 119 million kilogrammes worth US$472 million were exported to various destinations.

Meanwhile, farmers have planted more than 18 000 hectares of irrigated tobacco.

"A total of 18 192 hectares have been planted as at October 29, 2020," said Dr Matibiri.

"In contrast, 15 818 hectares had been planted during the same period in 2019/20 season.

"We have also distributed 3 799 tonnes of compound C and 524 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertilisers have been distributed to 9 498 tobacco growers under TIMB Tobacco Inputs Credit Scheme. This will cover approximately 9 498 hectares of tobacco."

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Mr Shadreck Makombe said tobacco planting was going on smoothly.

"Planting of tobacco is going on well since most of the farmers are contracted," he said.

"They have received their inputs on time. We are glad that the TIMB has since flushed out bogus contractors."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.