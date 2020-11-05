Zimbabwe: Tobacco Exports Rake in U.S.$421m

Zimbabwe has earned US$421 million after exporting 124 million kilogrammes of flue-cured tobacco to various destinations.

The bulk of the semi-processed tobacco was sold to the Far East countries.

Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board weekly bulletin shows that 42,4 million kilogrammes of tobacco were exported to the Far East, while 23,9 million kg went to the Middle East.

African countries imported 23 million kilogrammes, the European Union 20 million kilogrammes and Americas 2,7 million kilogrammes.

"Tobacco exports for 2020 have reached 124 million kilogrammes worth US$421 million," said TIMB chief executive Dr Andrew Matibiri.

"During the same period last year, 119 million kilogrammes worth US$472 million were exported to various destinations.

Meanwhile, farmers have planted more than 18 000 hectares of irrigated tobacco.

"A total of 18 192 hectares have been planted as at October 29, 2020," said Dr Matibiri.

"In contrast, 15 818 hectares had been planted during the same period in 2019/20 season.

"We have also distributed 3 799 tonnes of compound C and 524 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertilisers have been distributed to 9 498 tobacco growers under TIMB Tobacco Inputs Credit Scheme. This will cover approximately 9 498 hectares of tobacco."

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Mr Shadreck Makombe said tobacco planting was going on smoothly.

"Planting of tobacco is going on well since most of the farmers are contracted," he said.

"They have received their inputs on time. We are glad that the TIMB has since flushed out bogus contractors."