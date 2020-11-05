Cameroon: Women Football - Championship Resume On November 14

The opening game will involve Caïman Filles of Douala against Canon Yaounde. The encounter has been billed for Douala.

After a long wait the 2020-2021 season in the national Women's Elite One championship will kick off on November 14, 2020 in Douala. The Cameroon Women's Football League took the decision to resume on that date following consultations with the different clubs.

The opening game will involve Caïman Filles of Douala against Canon Yaounde. Sources close to the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) say the encounter will not only be broadcast on television but will also have a new sponsor for women football in Cameroon. According to our source FECAFOOT has already handed over cheques containing the total amounts given to clubs every season. The innovation of the 2020-2021 season is the creation of a women's Second Division championship.

In prelude to the kick off on November 14, referees and assistant referees of the national women's football championship took part in a three-day training workshop at the FECAFOOT Training Centre in Odza, Yaounde to improve on their skills. With the coming of the African Women's Champions League more rigour will be in the organisation. As a result, sensitisation is going on in the different competent organs to improve on the quality of refereeing for women's competition. The matches will be played on grassy fields. The secretary general of the Women's Football League will directly supervise the competitions in the Second Division.

Officials of the Cameroon Women's Football League say for this season, there is the need for competitive championships in both the First Division and the Second Division. The women's national championship was suspended in March and later abandoned in May 2020 following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.