Cameroon: 2021 Glasgow Climate Change Conference - Giving Impetus to Event Discussed

Curbing the devastating effects of climate change for the betterment of humanity was at the centre of an audience at MINREX yesterday on November 4.

Ahead of the upcoming November 2021 Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, United Kingdom, the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella yesterday November 4, 2020, received in audience the British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Rowan James Laxton, accompanied by the Italian Ambassador, Marco Romiti and the First Counsellor and Chargé d'Affaires a.i in the French Embassy, Fabien Lallitte.

Speaking to the press at the end of the audience, Rowan James Laxton said the meeting was to discuss ways of working together ahead of the conference. "It was a fruitful meeting with the Minister of External Relations, I was happy that my Italian and French colleagues joined in the audience. The United Kingdom is planning to host the conference on climate change in Glasgow next year with Italian co-president. We discussed ways in which we can work together in the run up to the conference to give impetus to this issue of global importance," he stated, adding the upcoming conference follows a very successfully meeting in Paris which led to the 'Accord de Paris'.

The British High Commissioner added they also discussed the importance of environmental protection with Minister Mbella Mbella. "Essentially, we discussed with the Minister, the importance of this issue in Cameroon because Cameroon as you know, is not only facing the consequences of climate change looking at the Congo forest and the Lake Chad but is one of the countries which is showing its commitments over the years to environmental protection. We hope that Cameroon would continue in that role between now and the conference in Glasgow in November 2021," he said.

Government actions on curbing the effects of climate change over the years have improved with an increased number of tree planting nationwide.