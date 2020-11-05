Cameroon: Cyber Security / Cybercrimes - Experts Examine Advantages, Challenges

This is within the first national forum on cyber security and the fight against cybercrimes which ends tomorrow in Yaounde.

Electronic communication networks and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), particularly the internet, has today become a tool of strategic importance for countries. The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng says an open and secure internet is an engine of economic growth and social development that facilitates communication, innovation, scientific research and the transformation of administrations and businesses. However, she noted that the increasing use of the Internet has led to new challenges for national and international communities. "The more we are connected, the more we are exposed to cyber threats. Moreover, the rapid evolution of the internet has created new opportunities for committing large-scale cybercrime activities", Minette Libom Li Likeng underlined. It is within this backdrop that the First National Forum on Cyber Security and the Fight against Cybercrimes in Cameroon began on November 3, 2020 in Yaounde. The forum, which ends on November 5, is holding on the theme "National Cyberspaces and Security Challenges".

While opening the forum, the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications said the conclave is in line with the national campaign for the promotion of the culture of cyber security and awareness of the responsible use of social networks. This is an additional step in the implementation of cyber security policy prescribed by the Head of State. Minette Libom Li Likeng said cyber threats and cyber crimes remain a major problem in the country. Statistically, she revealed that in 2018, 3,388 cases of identity theft were observed. Also, in 2019, 2,050 complaints relating to scamming and phishing, including around FCFA 5 billion in financial loss, as well as nearly FCFA 6 billion in losses relating to bank fraud, and 11,617 vulnerabilities were detected on the websites of public administrations.

Cyber threats today affect all categories of the population and all types of digital platforms and equipment. Experts say these are websites, network applications, servers; smart phones in general information systems. These cyber threats often turn into "silent killers". The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications said the forum is a platform for exchanges between experts in cyber security and should constitute an important phase on the reflection of cyber policies.

At the end of the forum, experts are expected to identify the essential intervention levels that should be activated, to guarantee an environment that promotes the integrity of activities carried out within any cyberspace in the country.