Cameroon: Cyber Security / Cybercrimes - Experts Examine Advantages, Challenges

5 November 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This is within the first national forum on cyber security and the fight against cybercrimes which ends tomorrow in Yaounde.

Electronic communication networks and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), particularly the internet, has today become a tool of strategic importance for countries. The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng says an open and secure internet is an engine of economic growth and social development that facilitates communication, innovation, scientific research and the transformation of administrations and businesses. However, she noted that the increasing use of the Internet has led to new challenges for national and international communities. "The more we are connected, the more we are exposed to cyber threats. Moreover, the rapid evolution of the internet has created new opportunities for committing large-scale cybercrime activities", Minette Libom Li Likeng underlined. It is within this backdrop that the First National Forum on Cyber Security and the Fight against Cybercrimes in Cameroon began on November 3, 2020 in Yaounde. The forum, which ends on November 5, is holding on the theme "National Cyberspaces and Security Challenges".

While opening the forum, the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications said the conclave is in line with the national campaign for the promotion of the culture of cyber security and awareness of the responsible use of social networks. This is an additional step in the implementation of cyber security policy prescribed by the Head of State. Minette Libom Li Likeng said cyber threats and cyber crimes remain a major problem in the country. Statistically, she revealed that in 2018, 3,388 cases of identity theft were observed. Also, in 2019, 2,050 complaints relating to scamming and phishing, including around FCFA 5 billion in financial loss, as well as nearly FCFA 6 billion in losses relating to bank fraud, and 11,617 vulnerabilities were detected on the websites of public administrations.

Cyber threats today affect all categories of the population and all types of digital platforms and equipment. Experts say these are websites, network applications, servers; smart phones in general information systems. These cyber threats often turn into "silent killers". The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications said the forum is a platform for exchanges between experts in cyber security and should constitute an important phase on the reflection of cyber policies.

At the end of the forum, experts are expected to identify the essential intervention levels that should be activated, to guarantee an environment that promotes the integrity of activities carried out within any cyberspace in the country.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.