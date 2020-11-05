Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Political Stalemate - President Félix Tshisekedi Consults Stakeholders

The discussions are aimed at agreeing on a way forward between ruling coalition members.

Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC President, Félix Tshisekedi this week began concerting with political and other stakeholders on the way out of the imbroglio that has seen the functioning of State institutions blocked over disagreements amongst ruling coalition partners.

Following the presidential poll of December 2018, former President Joseph Kabila's FCC party and Tshisekedi's CACH formed a union government. However, FCC maintains a commanding majority in Parliament.

So far, the President has met with leaders of the civil society, trade unions and professional bodies, Radio France International, RFI, reported on November 4, 2020. One of the proposals made to Tshisekedi by some civil society organisations is to dissolve Parliament. "We told the President that the people no longer feel represented by those in various institutions. For example, the dissolution of Parliament is inevitable," said Christopher Ngoyi, a former political prisoner under Kabila and now Secretary General of the Civil Society.

A member of Ngoyi's delegation to the talks said President Tshisekedi responded by saying that dissolution of Parliament was the last option, given the cost of organising fresh elections and the challenges of making appointments to the electoral commission executive. "We want to calm down the situation on both sides because of the risk of it getting worse. When politics does not work out well, all other sectors of national life are also affected," commented Dr Sengha, the leader of a medical doctors' trade union.

Meanwhile, President Tshisekedi was on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 expected to discuss with leaders of citizenship movements, women's associations, business moguls, artistes and possibly politicians. An article by the journal, The Conversation, of March 26, 2020, predicted that the Kabila-Tshisekedi coalition was likely to hit the rocks. Titled "Why the DRC's latest power-sharing deal will struggle - just like previous ones," the article said the arrangement between the President and his predecessor could be difficult to implement largely because there are no useful precedents to draw from in the country.

Previous agreements have been held back by a range of challenges such as widespread corruption, insecurity and the ongoing conflict in the country. "Chances are high that the deal between Tshisekedi and Kabila could be beset by the same problems," the journal warned.