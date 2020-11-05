Cameroon: Beauty Contest - 2021 Miss Cameroon Launched

This was during a press conference organised November 3, 2020 in Yaounde.

The Organising Committee of Miss Cameroon (COMICA) has officially launched the 15th edition of the Miss Cameroon elections. This was during a press conference organised November 3 in Yaounde by COMICA. It was in the presence of the representative of the Minister of Arts and Culture, Theophile Eyango, Inspector General.

Apart from launching the event, the organisers say the encounter with the press is a platform to officially let interested candidates know that entries have been opened for the upcoming edition. The 15th edition, organisers further reveal, will be taking place under theme, "Beauty at the service of health".

In preparation for the National final slated for December 19, 2021, the regional selections will take its normal course. According to organisers, the Grand North regional final will run from February 25, to March 5, 2021 in Garoua. In the Grand West, activities have been slated from May 13 to 23, 2021 in Dschang. The grand Littoral regional final to take place in Douala will run from July 15 to 25, 2021. As for the grand Centre, the selection will run from September 16 to 26, 2021 in Yaounde. The Bloc stage in Yaounde to run from November 15 to December 19, 2021. The eligibility criteria were equally elucidated at the press conference. The candidate must be a Cameroonian, have an excellent reputation, be single without a child, amongst others.

As for the innovations of this year's event, organisers say a magazine will constantly be published with updates of the regional phase. There will equally be a significant progress in the organisation of the competition and a live transmission of pre-electoral activities on social maedia. Speaking during the press conference, the Director General of COMICA, Ornela Daniela Emane hopes that this year's event will take a better twist as compared to the previous one. The Director General equally insists that if the Covid-19 pandemic persists, all ceremonies organised in prelude to the event will strictly respect the Covid-19 barrier measures. She explains that the theme of this year's event took its rise from the Covid-19 pandemic which grabbed the world by surprise. The outgoing Miss Cameroon, Audrey Monkam regretted that she could not carry out all her earmarked projects but was happy that she could reorient them to sensitisation against the Covid-19 pandemic. "Every disappointment is a blessing," she reiterated.