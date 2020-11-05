Zimbabwe: Bulawayo's United Refineries Shuts Down Plant Due to Severe Water Shortages

One of the country's leading cooking oil and soap manufacturing companies, United Refineries has temporarily shut down its operations due to the severe water shortages being experience in the city of Bulawayo.

The Bulawayo is experiencing an unprecedented water shortage which has seen most residents going for months without the precious liquid coming out of their taps.

United Refineries chief executive Busisa Moyo told NewZimbabwe.com the company was no longer able to produce its products because of the water shortages.

"We currently do not have water supplies. We are having water challenges. We are not the only company affected here in the Kelvin Industrial site," said Moyo who is also President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor.

He said the company consumes a lot of water and appealed to the city council and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) to urgently address the water challenges.

"We are appealing to ZINWA and the city council to assist us. Our boilers use a lot of water, so right now we are unable to produce our products because of the water shortages," said Moyo.

He added the company had already advised its customers the firm can no longer meet their demands.

The Bulawayo City Council will soon start pumping water from Epping Forest in Nyamandlovu following the completion of drilling and equipping of 10 boreholes that were rehabilitated by ZINWA.

The project is expected to deliver an additional 10 mega litres (ML) per day to the depressed city's water supplies.