South Africa: SAPS Members of Rogue Crime Intelligence Division Are Being Protected By the Tactical Response Team

5 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The head of Crime Intelligence says that the lives of a brigadier and three captains named in Charl Kinnear's report are being threatened and that they require 24/7 protection.

While assassinated Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) Section Commander Charl Kinnear was left vulnerable without protection, individuals fingered by Kinnear as being part of a rogue Crime Intelligence Division are being protected by the Tactical Response Team (TRT).

Police union representatives have disclosed to Maverick Citizen that members have been instructed to provide static security and bodyguard protection to members of the alleged rogue Crime Intelligence Division.

In 2019 the national head of Crime Intelligence, Peter Jacobs, recommended to National Commissioner Khehla Sitole that the unit be disbanded and members criminally charged. This was after Kinnear had penned a 59-page complaint detailing its alleged illegal activities.

Static security translates into SAPS members being placed in a structure outside the house of a police officer whose life might be in danger.

Union members said that TRT members had communicated that their protection detail had been given the go-ahead.

The request for protection is contained in a letter dated 2 October 2020 by Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo, the province's head of Crime Intelligence.

Tiyo, in his...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.