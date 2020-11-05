South Africa: SAPS Members of Rogue Crime Intelligence Division Are Being Protected By the Tactical Response Team

analysis

The head of Crime Intelligence says that the lives of a brigadier and three captains named in Charl Kinnear's report are being threatened and that they require 24/7 protection.

While assassinated Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) Section Commander Charl Kinnear was left vulnerable without protection, individuals fingered by Kinnear as being part of a rogue Crime Intelligence Division are being protected by the Tactical Response Team (TRT).

Police union representatives have disclosed to Maverick Citizen that members have been instructed to provide static security and bodyguard protection to members of the alleged rogue Crime Intelligence Division.

In 2019 the national head of Crime Intelligence, Peter Jacobs, recommended to National Commissioner Khehla Sitole that the unit be disbanded and members criminally charged. This was after Kinnear had penned a 59-page complaint detailing its alleged illegal activities.

Static security translates into SAPS members being placed in a structure outside the house of a police officer whose life might be in danger.

Union members said that TRT members had communicated that their protection detail had been given the go-ahead.

The request for protection is contained in a letter dated 2 October 2020 by Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo, the province's head of Crime Intelligence.

Tiyo, in his...