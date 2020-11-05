Zimbabwe: Mthwakazi Party Activists Arrested in Bulawayo

5 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Two Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists were arrested Wednesday in Bulawayo while on their way to Filabusi where they intended to hold scheduled party meetings.

The two are; Welcome Moyo and Muzi Mlotshwa and they were arrested in the city centre where they had Rank    ( + / - )parked their truck.

According to their lawyer, Nqobani Sithole, the duo is facing public drinking, blocking pavement and resisting arrest charges.

"I can confirm the arrest of two MRP youths. The youths are being held at the Bulawayo Central Police Station. I will give you more details after speaking to them," said Sithole.

MRP president Mqondisi Moyo also confirmed the arrest to NewZimbabwe.com.

"What happened is that a team of our members which included women and youths were supposed to travel to Filabusi for a party programme. While in town near Post Office Gardens, a group of police officers told them to leave the place and they decided to park their vehicle near Edgars Stores," said Moyo.

The police officers followed them and arrested Moyo and Mlotshwa, accusing them of public drinking and blocking pavement. Interestingly, the two accused do not drink alcohol."TWO

