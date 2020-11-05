Ghana: Interception of 436 Pistols At Tema Port ... CID Takes Custody of Weapons

5 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has taken custody of the 436 pistols intercepted by security operatives at the Tema Port, last month.

The Director-General of the CID, Commissioner of Police (COP) Isaac Ken Yeboah, disclosed this on the sidelines of a press conference, on the readiness of the security agencies to maintain law and order during the December 7 General Election, in Accra, yesterday.

He said investigations in the case were ongoing, and that examination on the weapons have revealed they were gas pistols (non-lethal weapons) used for self-defence and other purpose.

COP Yeboah said six people were arrested in connection with the case, but investigations had been narrowed on one person (name withheld), who was currently assisting police in investigations.

It would be recalled that six persons were arrested by the Marine Police Unit in Tema, in connection with an alleged attempt to import arms and ammunitions into the country from Turkey, illegally.

The arrest led to the discovery of 436 pistols and 26 packs of ammunitions consisting of 50 in each pack, concealed in personal effects, made up of clothing, shoes, bags other items in a 20-footer container with a declaration number 40920230853.

Touching on violent clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in James Town, Accra, in the Odododiodoo constituency of the Greater Accra Region, last month, COP Yeboah said five suspects have been arrested and arraigned at court in Accra.

It would be recalled that during the violent confrontation, some persons, including supporters of both parties were wounded.

The fighting was concentrated on the Atta Mills Highway at a junction called One Way, and videos in circulation have shown men in party colours throwing stones, bottles and other projectiles on a street at each other.

Police sources indicated that both parties have filed complaints with police following the incident, but the number of wounded persons was yet to be confirmed by police.

Tensions are normally high in Odododiodoo ahead of elections and observers flag it as a volatile constituency.

In January, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, claimed he was assaulted by National Security personnel. This led to a clash between NPP and NDC supporters in front of the Jamestown District Police Headquarters.

Concerning the 2020 Election, COP Yeboah said the CID has received official compliant from the Electoral Commission (EC) to carry out probe into alleged forgery against the five disqualified presidential aspirants for the December polls.

The presidential aspirants, who were disqualified are Kofi Koranteng and Marricke Kofi Gane, who wanted to contest as independent candidates, and Akwasi Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Kwesi Busumburu of the People's National Party (PNP) and Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP).

