Ghana: Tony Yeboah to Captain Legends in 'Battle of the Stars' Game

Former Ghana striker Anthony Yeboah will captain the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), legends in Sunday's 'Battle of the Stars' game against a Western/Central select side at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina.

The 'Battle of the Stars' game is one of the grand schemes under the 'Visit Ghana, #Bringbackthelove football tour', an initiative of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the PFAG, with support from GTV Sports+, that seek to promote domestic and international tourism through football.

Other stars to feature include former Bayern Munich and Ghana defender, Samuel Osei Kufuor, two-time World Cup hero, Richard Kingson and UEFA Champions League winner, Ibrahim Tanko.

Others include, former Ghana right back John Paintsil, Godwin Ablordey, Jerry Akaminko, Thomas Duah, Afo Dodoo, Ablade Kumah, Yaw Acheampong, Godfred Aduobi and Razak Ibrahim.

The rest are former Ghana and Juventus star, Stephen Appiah, former Getafe and Ghana midfielder Derrick Boateng, Yaw Preko, Abukari Damba, Felix Aboagye, Godwin Attram, Laryea Kingston, Odartey Lamptey and Peter Ofori Quaye.

Former Black Queens captain, Adwoa Bayor, ex midfielder Doreen Awuah and 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup hero, Memunatu Suleymana will also play on Sunday.

Former Accra Great Olympics and Okwahu United trainer, J. E. Sarpong will be the Coach of the side.

The GFA would use the game as prelude to the 2020/21 football season by setting in motion all match day COVID-19 protocols as set out by the GFA/CAF and FIFA. The Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of November 14-15, 2020.