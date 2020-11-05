Ghana: Court Adjourns Nam1 Case to Dec 16

5 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

The Accra circuit court has adjourned to December 16 the case in which Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), is being charged for alleged infractions of the law including money laundering.

This was because the presiding judge, Mrs Evelyn Asamoah is on leave.

Nana Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, who was in court, was initially charged with alleged abetment of crime and defrauding by false pretences and granted GH¢1billion bail with three sureties.

The other charges were; carrying out a deposit-taking business without licence, sale of minerals without licence and unlawful deposit taking.

On October 1, 2020, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare told the court that trial would commence before the end of 2020.

The accused was said to have taken various sums of money, totaling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.

The Circuit Court on July 26, last year granted him bail in the sum of GH¢1 billion with five sureties, three to be justified. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him by the State.

